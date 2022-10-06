University of Arizona mental health resources for students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following a tragedy on the University of Arizona campus, University President Robert C. Robbins shared resources for students who are looking for support.

Counseling & Psych Services, on-demand mental health support for students, caps.arizona.edu, 520-621-3334

Employee Assistance Counseling, available 24/7 to all University of Arizona employees, their dependents and members of their households, 877-327-2362 (TTY: 800-697-0353)

Life & Work Connections, resources, tools and education for faculty and staff, lifework.arizona.edu, 520-621-2493

Direct online crisis support at their website, https://caps.arizona.edu/crisis

Signs of crisis and mental health help, https://caps.arizona.edu/signs-psychological-crisis

Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, call 988

"This incident is a deep shock to our community, and it is a tragedy. I have no words that can undo it, but I grieve with you for the loss, and I am pained especially for Tom’s family members, colleagues and students," said Pres. Robbins in a statement. "I encourage you to have compassion for one another and to care for yourselves and those around you during this difficult time."