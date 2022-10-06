Watch Now
University of Arizona mental health resources for students

Megan Meier
It's a step closer to normalcy for University of Arizona students.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following a tragedy on the University of Arizona campus, University President Robert C. Robbins shared resources for students who are looking for support.

"This incident is a deep shock to our community, and it is a tragedy. I have no words that can undo it, but I grieve with you for the loss, and I am pained especially for Tom’s family members, colleagues and students," said Pres. Robbins in a statement. "I encourage you to have compassion for one another and to care for yourselves and those around you during this difficult time."

