University of Arizona law professor speaks on potential overturning of Roe v. Wade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Across the country, the topic of abortion has taken center stage. In Tucson, rallies and walkouts showed strong support for protecting a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy.

"There's a lot of ambiguity about what will happen in this state, as well as many other states, if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade and Casey, as we expect it to be," said University of Arizona Rogers College of Law Professor, Barbara Atwood.

Atwood said a potential abortion ban would have a large ripple effect and leave decisions in the hands of individual states.

"There is going to be a patchwork of laws around the country," said Atwood.

Currently in Arizona, abortion is partly restricted. Back in March, Governor Doug Ducey signed a law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, expect in the case of medical emergencies.

"It's very narrow. It's actually a narrower exception than that in Mississippi," said Atwood,

Pre-Roe law was significantly more restrictive.

"The old abortion ban, if it were to kick in, would essentially prohibit all abortions except those necessary to save the life of the mother," said Atwood.

In the case that such restrictions come into law again, Atwood said Arizona women who want an abortion may seek services elsewhere.

"In some states, people wanting to end pregnancy will need to travel across state lines to a state that is friendlier to abortion," said Atwood.

But not everyone will have that opportunity.

"People with resources can travel to states that don't have abortion restrictions. People without resources young women, pregnant teens, are the ones who are really going to suffer," said Atwood.