University of Arizona fraternity house burglarized over the weekend

University of Arizona Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Theta Xi Fraternity late last week.

The burglary took place on Friday, May 24, at about 4:30 a.m. Security cameras captured an unidentified male carrying two bags entering the frat house through the front door, according to a post on UAPD's website. They were subsequently captured on cameras leaving through the back door with additional bags.

Doors to several of the rooms inside of the house were damaged, according to UAPD. The post did not indicate if anything was stolen from those rooms. No residents were present at the time of the break-in.

