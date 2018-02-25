TUCSON, Ariz. - University of Arizona students packed the stands at the Rillito Racetrack on Saturday, for an afternoon of horse racing. All weekend, they can take a free shuttle from near campus to the grounds, in the hopes that more students will come to the events.

"Rillito is a landmark here in the Tucson area and has a significant background," U of A junior Coby Little said. "But little of the University of Arizona community has any idea that it exists.

Little is currently enrolled in an advertising class at the U of A. Part of his team's assignment was to help promote the "University of Arizona Days" at Rillito Racetrack. The goal is to get students to become aware that the racetrack is in town, and this is an activity they can partake in off-campus, according to the junior.

"I think a lot of people are shocked that this is here locally, and they just didn't know," Little said. "Our main goal is to just bring awareness about to the track to U of A students."

He estimates a few hundred students showed up on Saturday and says he was very pleased with the attendance. Little anticipates more students will be back throughout the rest of the horse racing season.

The races run every weekend through March 18. Post times are typically at 1:00 p.m.