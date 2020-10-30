Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

University of Arizona announces end date for employee furloughs

items.[0].videoTitle
UArizona propose an end date for furloughs with staff.
Posted at 8:16 PM, Oct 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-29 23:16:03-04

TUCSON,Ariz.- The University of Arizona has announced an end date to employee furloughs.

The university says it plans to stop this upcoming February.

In an email sent to employees, the University said it made more money off tuition than previously anticipated. Meaning money saved in those furlough programs won't have to stretch as far for the University to make ends meet.

Employees who were required to take furlough days now have to take fewer days in the same amount of time.

Salaried employees who took pay cuts will return to their full salary on February 12, 2021.

The furloughs were originally put in place in August.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.