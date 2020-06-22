University neighbor group opposes sale of research farmland

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A neighborhood association near the University of Arizona hopes to stop any future sale of farmland used for agricultural research.

The Arizona Daily Star reported the Campus Farm Neighborhood Association in Tucson is concerned about the property occupied by the university's Campus Agricultural Center.

The center is a research, teaching and cooperative extension facility housing 11 departments of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Neighborhood association founder Bonnie Poulos says the group has been alarmed by university President Robert Robbins' comments about the campus farm's potential value while the pandemic threatens school finances.

The university said in a statement that no decision regarding the property has been made.