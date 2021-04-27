University High School ranked top best public schools in the US

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson Unified school has been named as one of the top best public high schools in the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Report.
University High School is ranked as number 17 out of nearly 18,000 schools based on six factors that include state assessment performance and how the schools prepare students for college, according to the report.
UHS has a 99% graduate rate, a 99.2 score for college readiness and 1,097 enrollment rate for grades 9-12.
According to the report, UHS is ranked number 2 in Arizona high schools, number 1 in TUSD, and number 1 in Metro-area high schools in Tucson.
"It's exciting to have our students and staff recognized for their hard work by UHS being ranked amongst the best high schools in the nation!” Said, UHS principal Joel Bacalia. “I only wish every student had the opportunity to attend UHS, where the diversity of thought, the consideration of the greater good, and the constant pursuit of being our best selves drive what we do every day. Congratulations, Penguins!"
Tucson Unified School District