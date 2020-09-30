UnitedHealth Group hosts virtual job fair to fill over 60 positions in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — A pharmacy care services organization, OptumRx joins one of the Optum companies of UnitedHealth Group to host a virtual job fair to fill more than 60 customer service positions in Tucson.

The job openings will help in the demand of a growing member and consumer base, allowing OptumRx to continue delivery services to its customers.

The virtual job fair is Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. and those interested are encouraged to register online.

OptumRx specializes in the delivery, clinical management and affordability of prescription medications and consumer health products. With our network of 67,000 community pharmacies and state-of-the-art home delivery pharmacies, OptumRx’s high-quality, integrated services help deliver optimal member outcomes, improved savings and outstanding customer service to more than 58 million people. UnitedHealth Group

The positions will be located at the Optum office in Tucson.