United Hearts of Arizona host Covid Memorial

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — United Hearts of Arizona, a local non-profit organization, came together on Friday at Reid Park. The event held to honor those who survived and lost their lives battle with COVID-19.

Several city leaders as well as community members attended the event.

The founder Maria Cardenas, lost her mother to COVID just a few weeks before the vaccine was available to the public.

The event serves as a reminder to the community to get vaccinated if they haven't already.

