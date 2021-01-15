Unions demand Pima County Administrator's contract not be renewed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A major demand that could potentially impact everyone living in Pima County -- two Pima County employee unions want County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry gone.

Huckelberry is the county's most powerful leader and controls taxpayer dollars -- impacting all the services and programs, down to road repair and how efficiently vaccines are being distributed.

We've learned the Pima Area Labor Federation is supporting the two unions' demand and is sending out letters to the Board of Supervisors.

The unions represent Pima County employees and corrections officers. They're demanding that the Board of Supervisors deny the county administrator's request for a four-year contract and $13,000 raise. They want the board to begin an immediate search for a new county administrator, involve staff and union in the search, and limit Huckelberry's involvement in Pima County

Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz confirmed the development after talking with the union this morning.

"I want there to be an excellent relationship between and between the county workers and of course the union -- and it's clear to me from this letter and previous conversations that I've had that we're not at that point right now," he told KGUN 9.

The unions' demand comes a week after the Board of Supervisors voted to delay Huckelberry's request.

A handful of credible staffers came forward - anonymously -- describing the $13,000 raise during the pandemic crisis as a slap in the face. They say Huckelberry’s decisions in the midst of the pandemic has at times put the public at risk.

The three new members of the board recently learned that Huckelberry has never had an employee evaluation over his entire tenure.

The board is expected to discuss the contract during next week's meeting.

Reached for comment Thursday evening, Huckelberry tells KGUN 9 he has no comment on the unions' vote.

