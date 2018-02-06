Union fights back against PCSD proposed pay program

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
10:13 PM, Feb 5, 2018

An update tonight on the controversy surrounding the Pima County Sheriff's proposed pay program.

KGUN9 On Your Side

Sheriff Mark Napier released his concept plan and the union is already firing back.

Napier sent a memo to deputies announcing he's moving forward with his military-style merit system, which he says will help recruiting efforts by boosting entry level pay.

The attorney representing the union says it does not contain specifics on how deputies would be evaluated and the sheriff continues to downplay experienced staff.

Steve Portell says the union has yet to receive the full proposal.

 

 

 

