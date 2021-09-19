UHS students grant wishes for patients in hospice care

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of high school students coordinated to get together to grant wishes for patients in hospice care.

The University High School Chapter of Hospice DreamCatchers granted three wishes for Lois who is in hospice at Devon Gables.

Her dream was to look out of her window and see beautiful colors, so the students painted the walls of her patio.

She also loves elderberry pie, so they ordered her a pie from out of state.

Lois' biggest wish was one they couldn't grant, and the students found the next best thing. She always wanted an orange tabby, so the students got her a lifelike cat that responds to petting. She was surprised and absolutely loved it, and named the cat Tim.

Founder of UHS Hospice DreamCatchers Chapter Kristin Jung said "It's very emotional. Sometimes when we come in to do the dream, they don't really talk much or they don't really look at us. But throughout the dream and the event, you can just kind of see them come back to life. And by the end they're very active and lively."

Hospice DreamCatchers is a national organization, and any high school can start a chapter.

For more information about the dreamcatcher foundation, visit here.

