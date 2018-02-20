UA's College of Pharmacy building to undergo $26M renovation

TUCSON, Ariz. - The University of Arizona has announced the College of Pharmacy's Skaggs Building will soon be renovated.

The project, approved by the Arizona board of regents on February 9th, is worth $26 million. The purposes for the renovations are to improve drug research capabilities at the University of Arizona. New personnel will be hired to help promote this process, explained Dr. Rick Schnellmann, dean of the College of Pharmacy.

The project will include adding 21,000 square feet of new space, new labs specifically designed for chemistry, and renovating 12,000 square feet of existing space.

According to officials, the project will cost $26 million. A little over $6 million used for the renovations come from gifts. Around $10 million from UA Health Sciences funds, and $10 million from the ALSAM Foundation, a Utah-based nonprofit founded by the Skaggs family that primarily grants funds for issues regarding education and medical research.

The revamp of the existing areas is expected to begin in summer 2019. Construction on the new addition is expected to begin in spring 2018



