UArizona to host conservation panel with international experts at Tumamoc Hill

TUCSON, Ariz. — International experts are making Tucson part of their three-city tour to hold a public conversation to review conservation challenges and how to address them.

The pubic panel will be hosted by the University of Arizona Desert Laboratory on Tumamoc Hill, March 14.

U of A leaders says the event will bring attention to the pledge by the U.S., Canada, and France to designate 30% of their land and seas as protected areas.

The panel plans to tour San Francisco and Vancouver, Canada as well.

