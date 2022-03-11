UArizona to host conservation panel with international experts at Tumamoc Hill

TUCSON, Ariz. — International experts are making Tucson part of their three-city tour to hold a public conversation to review conservation challenges and how to address them.
The pubic panel will be hosted by the University of Arizona Desert Laboratory on Tumamoc Hill, March 14.
U of A leaders says the event will bring attention to the pledge by the U.S., Canada, and France to designate 30% of their land and seas as protected areas.
The panel plans to tour San Francisco and Vancouver, Canada as well.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter