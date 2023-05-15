UArizona to hold open house for new facility on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona's Center for Sleep, Circadian and Neuroscience Research is expanding to a brand new facility on campus.

The University is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house to unveil the new space; it was made possible through a $5 million construction grant from the National Institutes of Health Office of the Director.

The new facility is located in the basement of the Arizona Health Sciences Center building at 1501 N. Campbell Ave. The unveiling ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 15.

“The Center for Sleep, Circadian and Neuroscience Research’s new location and facilities will allow us to find new solutions to critical sleep issues, improving health and human potential for all," Michael D. Dake, MD, senior vice president for the University of Arizona Health Sciences said.

