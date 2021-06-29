UArizona student unions to host job fair events in July

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Student Unions will host a job fair for the upcoming school year.

The job fair events are open to the public, and those planning to attend will have the chance to interact with Student Unions Department Representatives in culinary, dining services, media, tech, custodial, catering and more for over 50 positions.

Job Fair dates and times include:



July 7, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

July 8, 2021 from10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. for Student Staff

July 10, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. for University Staff (full-time positions)

The job fair events will be held at the Student Union Memorial Center Ballroom, located at 1303 East University Boulevard.

Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes.

Those looking to apply for an open University Staff position, visit here. To apply for open a student positions, visit here.

For more information about open job positions or the job fair, click here.