UArizona Story Teller Wins $15,000

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A senior at the University of Arizona won $15,000 dollars after winning the 2023 Regents' Cup. That's a day-long speech and debate competition put on by the Arizona Board of Regents.

The annual event was hosted in Wildcat Country this year, where U of A senior William Forte took 1st place for storytelling. Forte said he plans to use his winnings for academic pursuits. He said he was surprised to take home the grand prize because his competition was so strong.

"I was honestly stunned. I felt like I was prepared but my teammate and also opponent Alicia really worked so hard as well."

He said the competition inspired him to work harder, and with a hard-fought battle comes a well-earned victory with Forte saying "I think I felt really felt really good to be against a worthy opponent."

Forte was the only Wildcat to take home first, but he wasn't the only winner.

U of A student Alicia Hall took home 2nd place in storytelling. And 3rd place also went to Wildcats Amy Gaudet and Ciara Tetreault.

The Regents’ Cup competition is designed for students from all of Arizona’s public universities to engage in rigorous debate and public speaking. Teams can win either 1st, 2nd, or 3rd place—all taking home a portion of a scholarship fund. The annual event celebrates free speech and civil discourse.

