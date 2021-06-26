Watch
UArizona state-run vaccination POD closing

The Arizona state-run vaccination POD at the University of Arizona is closing as of Friday.
Posted at 10:01 PM, Jun 25, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona state-run site has been open for six months and has administered nearly a quarter of a million doses.

The POD reached its peak back in April when more than 44,000 doses were given in a single day.

On Friday, UArizona President Dr. Robert Robbins expressed his support for the hundreds of volunteers and staff who made the site a success.

Dr. Robbins said "But I know it's been very difficult for everyone here. I know that. And I don't know how I could ever express my incredible gratitude for the absolutely extraordinary work that each and every person, not only here today, but across the university did for us."

Below is a breakdown of the total 242,000 doses administered, as of this week.

These numbers are for recipients of at least one dose:

  • 30% are of Hispanic or LatinX descent
  • 34% are between the ages of 16-34
  • 25% are over the age of 65
