UArizona state-run vaccination POD closing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona state-run site has been open for six months and has administered nearly a quarter of a million doses.

The POD reached its peak back in April when more than 44,000 doses were given in a single day.

On Friday, UArizona President Dr. Robert Robbins expressed his support for the hundreds of volunteers and staff who made the site a success.

Dr. Robbins said "But I know it's been very difficult for everyone here. I know that. And I don't know how I could ever express my incredible gratitude for the absolutely extraordinary work that each and every person, not only here today, but across the university did for us."

Below is a breakdown of the total 242,000 doses administered, as of this week.

These numbers are for recipients of at least one dose:



30% are of Hispanic or LatinX descent

34% are between the ages of 16-34