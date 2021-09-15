UArizona School of Mining and Mineral Resources received $4M from state

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mining is a major industry for Arizona and it’s getting a nice boost from the state. The legislature approved $4 million to go to University of Arizona’s school of mining and mineral resources.

“Arizona has had a long history of mining and that's in part, based on the geology of the state of Arizona,” said Carmela Garzione, UArizona’s College of Science Dean.

Garzione says the funding will go toward hiring faculty and staff, student recruitment efforts, and improving labs and facilities.

“We will be investing in supporting the next generation of hires in those areas. We're also dedicated to supporting hiring in mining law, and so we’ll also support hires in the college of law,” said Garzione.

UArizona houses a leading mining and mineral resources program in the nation. Since the 1980’s, Garzione says, the country has seen a major decline in mining engineering programs.

“We've seen a reduction from about 28 programs since the 80s, to about 2 today. University of Arizona still maintains that expertise we've become quite unique given the loss of all of these programs nationwide, and so we have a strong foundation to build on,” said Garzione.

She says this is an opportunity for UArizona to reinvent and re-establish itself as a force in mining education.

“We have to think responsibly and sustainably about these resources. With so few programs really focused in this area, Arizona could truly reinvent mining education,” said Garzione.

The Colleges of Engineering and Science established the School of Mining and Mineral Resources earlier this year.

----

