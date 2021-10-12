UArizona School of Dance resumes live performances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At the University of Arizona's School of Dance, rehearsals are in full swing.

"I fell in love with it...the first time I hit the stage at six-years-old," said student dancer Tia Ware.

Ware is a Sophomore in the undergraduate dance program. She will perform alongside her classmates in front of a live audience for the first time, next month.

"My freshman year, I didn't come at all. I did virtual. We even got to participate in some virtual shows. We recorded in our living room," said Ware.

According to Junior dancer Alexander Turner, nothing is quite like dancing with others.

"We have a family aspect together. We push each other to work harder. Seeing that again just makes me happy because the pandemic really took a toll on a lot of us," said Turner.

The community is invited to watch the dancers perform live inside the Stevie Eller Dance Theatre this November and December.

"Our show is called premium blend. You're going to see lots of different types of dancing. You're going to see tap dance, lyrical dance, dance on film, contemporary dance, hip-hop and a ballet piece," said University of Arizona School of Dance Interim Associate Director, Tamara Dyke-Compton.

Dyke-Compton wants her students to leave the University of Arizona with the confidence to perform on even bigger stages.

"We just really cherish each day that we are given to be dancers and to be artists. We continue to create and find inner happiness," said Dyke-Compton.

To purchase tickets to the University of Arizona School of Dance's upcoming shows, click here.

