UArizona proposes no increase in tuition, mandatory fees for incoming, continuing students

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona has proposed a no increase in base tuition and fees for all incoming resident and nonresident students.

The proposed tuition rates would be secured for four years under the Guaranteed Tuition Plan. All continuing undergraduate students will see no increase.

According to a press release from UArizona, the university also proposes no increase in base tuition and fees incoming resident and nonresident graduate student, all mandatory fees for those incoming graduate students will be stopped under the Guaranteed Tuition Plan.

"We know our incoming students' and their families' finances have been severely impacted by the pandemic, and we're proposing no increases for incoming undergraduate and graduate students this year. We want them to know they come first," President Robert Robbins said.

College of Medicine tuition for first-year resident students in Phoenix and Tucson would increase by three percent. There won't be an increase for continuing medical or for incoming nonresident medical students.

Tuition for the inaugural class of the College of Veterinary Medicine will be $45,000for in state and $69,999 for out-of-state.

The Arizona Board of Regents will announce dates and time for a public hearing on tuition proposals, which will be live-streamed.