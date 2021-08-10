UArizona professor contributes to UN's latest climate assessment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 20-U.S. authors contributed to the UN's latest assessment report on the climate, that includes an associate professor from the University of Arizona.

The climate report is leading to calls from the UN Secretary General for immediate action.

One major topic, is hot droughts like what the western U.S. is seeing right now.

The droughts mean less water for Arizona, especially in the Colorado River and more dangerous wildfire conditions.

Lead Author, IPCC Climate Report and UArizona professor Jessica Tierney says individual efforts can help but more help is needed from the government to make that happen.

"If we're going to change the type of energy that goes into our grid from fossil fuels to solar we need lawmakers to help us do that, that needs to happen as a community. So the biggest thing we can do is put together a government that is committed to making changes, so that we emit less greenhouse gases and move towards a more renewable energy future," Tierney said.

