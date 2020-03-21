UArizona professor collecting PPE donations for local hospitals

TUCSON, Ariz. - A University of Arizona professor is asking for any local scientists to donate any personal protective equipment she can donate to local hospitals.

Felicia Goodrum is a Immunobiology professor at the University of Arizona. She took to Twitter on Friday, March 20th urging anyone with extra PPE to contact her in order to help health professionals.

Goodrum told KGUN9 she will be holding accepting PPE donations starting Saturday, March 21st. Those with PPE they'd like to donate can drop them off near the College of Nursing/BIO5-Keating/Drachman at Helen St. and Mabel St.

Goodrum will be accepting donations between 3 and 5 p.m.

All donations will be going to Banner ER, Campus Health and other first responders, according to Goodrum.