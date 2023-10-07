Watch Now
UArizona police looking for suspects in midtown car theft

Posted at 2:40 PM, Oct 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-07 17:40:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Police Department (UAPD) is asking for the community's help in identifying two people of interest for a stolen car at the University of Arizona.

Monday, at 3;37 a.m. two people were seen on security cameras in the Highland Avenue parking garage near Helen Street and Mountain Avenue. Soon after, cameras showed a Kia Optima leaving the garage.

This car was later reported as stolen.

In the same parking garage, two other vehicles reported broken windows and other damages.

The UAPD is asking for the community's help in identifying the two people. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or UAPD's non-emergency line, (520) 621-8273.

