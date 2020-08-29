Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

UArizona Police investigate student union stabbing

Police search for 2 suspects
items.[0].image.alt
Ciara Encinas
The University of Arizona Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened at the student union Saturday morning.
thumbnail_Image.jpg
stabbing.PNG
Posted at 9:09 AM, Aug 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-29 13:22:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened at the student union Saturday morning.

Police say there are two suspects who are described as college-aged white men; one with blond hair wearing a red shirt with basketball shorts, the second man with facial hair wearing a gray muscle shirt.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to UAPD.

The scene has been cleared. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call UAPD at 520-621-8273.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson