UArizona Police investigate student union stabbing

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened at the student union Saturday morning.

Police say there are two suspects who are described as college-aged white men; one with blond hair wearing a red shirt with basketball shorts, the second man with facial hair wearing a gray muscle shirt.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to UAPD.

The scene has been cleared. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call UAPD at 520-621-8273.

