UArizona physicist awarded over $1M for research in 'photographing electrons in motion'

Posted: 10:39 PM, Mar 10, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-11 01:39:19-04
A University of Arizona physicist has been awarded over $1 Million for his research in photographing electrons in motion.

Mohammed Hassan is an assistant professor of Physics and Optical Sciences.

His goal is to photograph an electron in motion, which has never been done before.

Hassan and his team are developing a camera that opens and closes in a single 'attosecond.'

"To directly capture a clear image of any motion, you need a camera with a shutter speed that is faster than the motion you're capturing," Hassan said.

According to scientists in one heartbeat a million trillion attoseconds pass.

The money is from the WM Keck Foundation, which offers grants for pioneering efforts in science.

