UArizona: Newest class of students will be most 'diverse class ever'

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona has started its first week back, and says its newest class of students is the most diverse class.

Hispanic students make up nearly a third of this year's freshman class at the University of Arizona.

A campus official says this is the most diverse class of students ever. Approximately 48 percent of the incoming freshman reported as non-white, and nearly 30 percent of them say they're Hispanic.

Vice President Enrollment Management Kasey Urquidez said "We found larger gains in our diversity than we really expected to see. We've already been at 43 percent the last few years, in our incoming class in terms of our ethnic diversity, and this year the jump up to 48 percent was a wonderful surprise and the work that we've been doing really hard to make sure the students felt comfortable and knew what we offered as an institution and so we're grateful that they took part in it and we could grow that number even larger."

Approximately 31 percent of this Fall's freshman are the first members of their family to go to college.

UArizona also set a record for the number of first year applications and transfers.