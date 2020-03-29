UArizona medical students given opportunity to graduate early to help during COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona and the College of Medicine is allowing the class of 2020 to graduate early to help during the pandemic.

Due to the need in healthcare delivery during this time, and in coordination with the UArizona and the College of Medicine – Phoenix, the UArizona COM-T will be offering the opportunity for med students to graduate early.

“I am extremely proud of our medical students who are exhibiting the very best in land grant values during this time of need for the state. This should have a substantial impact on both resting and care during this crisis," President Robert Robbins.

There are roughly 119 students in the Class of 2020 who could take advantage of the program.

This is an optional opportunity for qualified students in the class who want to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.