UArizona makes Forbes list of best large employers in U.S.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Forbes Magazine has named the University of Arizona as one of the best places to work in the U.S.

In the 2021 edition, UArizona was ranked number 16 out of 500 large employers and ranked number four in the education subcategory, according to the university.

In order to qualify for the list, the employer must have at least 1,000 people employed. UArizona has approximately 15,000 faculty and staff members.

Forbes Magazine and a German online statistics portal Statista, selected the best workplaces based on an independent survey where 38,000 employees in 25 industries participated. The respondents were asked open-ended questions about their employer.

"Inclusion on this list is not only an incredible accolade, but also confirmation of our commitment to creating an environment that attracts the best candidates for positions across the university," said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. "Once they're here, we go to great lengths to keep them by providing development opportunities, amazing benefits, and resources that help them reach their professional and personal goals."

The magazine did not publish a 2020 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but for the 2021 edition, employer respondents were asked questions relating to the pandemic and the challenges faced.

In the 2019 edition of Forbes, the university was named to 'Forbes' inaugural list of America's best-in-state employer' placing number 11 out of 72 in Arizona and placed number one in the subcategory for education.