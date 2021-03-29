UArizona launches state's first varsity Esports program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona is bringing the "Bear Down" mentality to the world of competitive gaming.

On Monday, the university announced it has launched Arizona's first varsity college esports team, and a program to immerse students into every corner of the industry.

"Arizona Esports reflects the university’s commitment to support student interest in areas of opportunity," UArizona President Robert C. Robbins said in a news release. "Not only are esports part of an established and growing industry, like traditional sports esports provide avenues to build community, develop critical skills and gain valuable experiences these students will draw upon for the rest of their lives. I am excited to see this program get off the ground, and proud of the student leaders who have helped create it."

The Arizona Esports program builds on an already large gaming presence on campus. According to a press release, more than 1,700 esports gamers attend the university.

Interim director Walter Ries says this is not just a new sports team.

"We see the program as being very comprehensive," Ries said, "...it actually has very strong ties to the academics, and one of the things I want to see is a lot of student engagement."

The team's game space will be housed in the existing game room in the Student Union Memorial Center, which is going to be renovated next month.

For more information on the program, visit esports.arizona.edu.