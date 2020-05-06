UArizona launches new global campus degree program

TUCSON, Ariz, - The University of Arizona launched a global campus degree program to provide an education to students across five continents in 34 countries.

As part of the global campus, students who take classes through the University of Arizona will be able to "live and study in purpose-built residential communities through a partnership with GSA, a global leader in student accommodations."

The global campus degree program is being offered in 34 countries. There will be 33 locations in Mexico, eight in southeast Asia, eight in the Middle East and North Africa, over 30 in Europe, seven in India, six in sub-saharan Africa, and five in China.

If you'd like to enroll in a global campus, you can learn more by visiting the university's new international admissions website.