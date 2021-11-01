UArizona kicks off Homecoming 2021 with the Lighting of "A" Mountain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "Together again" is the theme of this year's Homecoming at the University of Arizona.

"I think that's a big thing for the university and for the Tucson community. It feels good to see people," said University of Arizona Alumni and Student Engagement Senior Director, Marc Acuna.

After the pandemic put in-person events like homecoming on hold, the Wildcats are ready to show their school spirit all week long.

"We're so excited for the Homecoming Olympics. It's on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on The Mall. All of the clubs on campus from ASUA are coming. It will just be a great time to see all the students come back together," said University of Arizona Homecoming Court member, Anna Rose Quinn.

The 2021 Homecoming Court was introduced at Sunday night's kick off event. The entire community was invited to enjoy music, games and Halloween fun.

"I think I got ten candies," said one trick-or-treater.

"I think I got 12,000," said another.

The class of 2020 is invited back to campus on Friday, November 5 to get the in-person graduation ceremony they never had.

"We're bringing back the 2020 class to celebrate them, congratulate them and give them the opportunity to walk across the stage," said Acuna.

Sunday night's celebration wrapped up with a Wildcat tradition: The Lighting of "A" Mountain.

"I'm pretty excited that this year we are finally back together. Last year lacked the tradition that this event brings to the community. I'm really glad that this year we get to spend time with each other," said University of Arizona Homecoming Court member, Sava Radakovich.

For a full list of events included in the University of Arizona's 2021 Homecoming, click here.

