UArizona: Investigation of two incidents leads to 'Loss of Recognition' for Pi Kappa Alpha

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona announced Tuesday that it has issued a loss of recognition to Chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha.

An investigation into two events that happened in March, allegedly violating the Student Code of Conduct, according to the University. Following the investigation, the UA Dean of Students Office found the fraternity "responsible for violation of the UArizona Code of Conduct related to alcohol, and conduct endangering others and failure to comply with authorities."

The Loss of Recognition of clubs and organizations is unfortunate as the University is quite clear regarding policies and procedures and provides significant educational training. Nevertheless, the members of Pi Kappa Alpha chose to actively disregard our expectations. The health, safety and well-being of our students is my utmost responsibility in partnership with students, alumni and parents. Kendal Washington White, vice provost of campus life and dean of students.

The loss of recognition was is effective now through May 2026 until all current members of the fraternity have graduated or are no longer enrolled at the university, according to the university.

Pi Kappa Alpha has filed an appeal.