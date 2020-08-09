UArizona implements furloughs, furlough-based salary programs ahead new school year

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona announced Friday it will carry out furlough and furlough-based salary programs starting Monday, August 10.

In a letter sent to employees, President Robert Robbins, in part said "Given these timing constraints, our responsibility to begin addressing our revenue shortfall, and the desire to preserve as many student, staff and faculty jobs as possible, I have decided to move forward with the proposed furlough and furlough-based salary programs, to begin on Aug. 10."

The furlough-based salary programs will lower salaries in addition to receiving a balance of paid 'Personal Flex Time' for participating employees for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, according to the latest information from UArizona.

Personal Flex Time is paid time away from work, this includes not working, nor performing job duties, including not taking calls nor responding to emails, according to UArizona.

The program will provide cost savings for the university, to assure steady income throughout the fiscal year for employees, according to UArizona.

READ: PERSONAL FLEX TIME GUIDELINES

Below are program participation dates:



Aug. 10, 2020 – Aug. 8, 2021: Fiscal year University Staff and Classified Staff, Employees with fiscal contracts

Aug. 10, 2020 – June 30, 2021: Employees enrolled in the 9/12 Plan Option

Aug. 17, 2020 – May 23, 2021: Employees paid over the 9-month academic year

READ: EMPLOYEE FURLOUGH-BASED SALARY PROGRAM

Employees who planned to take furlough days or personal flex time before the start of the new academic year can move forward with those plans, according to President Robbins.

On Friday, August 8, the General Faculty Financial Advisory Committee (GFFAC) submitted a report proposing borrowing and line of credit options, which requires Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) review and approval.

"Once we obtain more information about our borrowing and line of credit options, such as those proposed by GFFAC; determine whether the federal stimulus bill will be approved; and have an opportunity to review fall census data, we will make adjustments to the program accordingly in early October," President Robbins said.

The university will analyze additional adjustments in March 2021.

The university faces a projected loss of $250-$300 million from March 2020-July 2021. An estimated additional $48 million will be cut from academic and support budgets. However, the university expects to save $75 million through furlough and furlough-based salary program.

"I know these programs have caused some divisions on our campus, and I am hopeful that we can work together collaboratively, productively and respectfully moving forward," President Robbins said.

To view the full letter, click here.