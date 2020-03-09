UArizona graduate class, community members band together for 'cultural asset' app

TUCSON, Ariz. - A graduate class at the University of Arizona and several community members across Tucson are joining forces to create a 'cultural asset' app.

The app will consist of different landmarks or locations community members across Tucson believe are special in their neighborhoods.

Helen Erickson, a professor at the University of Arizona's College of Architecture, Planning, and Landscape Architecture told KGUN9 the goal of the app is for it to be used as a tool by future developers and city officials whenever they want to build something new in Tucson.

Erickson said she hopes they use to app to determine whether there is something community members don't want disrupted.

She added she also hopes the app helps fight displacement across the city.

“I had been trying to figure out how we could preserve cultural aspects of Central Tucson in the face of displacement as people are moving in, neighborhoods are changing," said Erickson.

Erickson added she, her graduate class, and other volunteers hope to have the app finished by the end of this year.