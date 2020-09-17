UArizona furlough program to end early

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona will end its furlough program earlier than previously announced.

According to a release from President Robert Robbins, recruiting and retention efforts this summer and fall have yielded better than expected results in net tuition revenue.

"Over the coming weeks, our Business Affairs team will finalize a plan and adjust budgets accordingly, and we will inform you of the new stop dates of the programs. In addition, soon I will share how this positive performance impacts the end date for faculty and staff compensation reductions," Robbins said. Despite this good news, we know the University continues to face long-term financial challenges stemming from the pandemic that will span years."

The University began furloughs on Aug. 10.

The furlough-based salary program lowered salaries in addition to receiving a balance of paid 'Personal Flex Time' for participating employees for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

