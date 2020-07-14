Menu

UArizona fraternity shut down following a series of hazing incidents

Posted at 9:16 AM, Jul 14, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — A University of Arizona fraternity has been shut down following recent conduct violations.

According to a press release, Delta Beta, a Chapter of Beta Theta Pi, was ordered to close due to hazing incidents and alcohol use.

The UArizona Dean of Students has issued a Loss of Recognition letter in tandem with the decision, according to spokesperson Pam Scott.

"We have respect for a fraternal organization that holds its members accountable for their actions. Beta Theta Pi informed us of the reasons for taking such serious action and we fully support that decision," said Kendal Washington White, UArizona dean of students.

