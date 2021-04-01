Menu

UArizona Eller College ranked #1 graduate school in U.S.

LGeoffroy
UArizona Old Maine
Posted at 4:56 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 07:56:24-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) —A program at the University of Arizona is being called the best public graduate school in the country.

U.S. News and World Report says Eller College is getting accolades for its "information systems program." It is now ranked number 1 among public universities.

Other programs at UArizona also scored highly.

The Latin American studies program came in 10-th in overall rankings, and the Colleges of Medicine, Education and Government all showed up in the Top 50.

To see the full grad school rankings click here.

