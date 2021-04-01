UArizona Eller College ranked #1 graduate school in U.S.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) —A program at the University of Arizona is being called the best public graduate school in the country.

U.S. News and World Report says Eller College is getting accolades for its "information systems program." It is now ranked number 1 among public universities.

U.S. News & World Report has once again ranked @UArizonaEller's management information systems program No. 1 among public universities in its annual Best Graduate Schools list. Read more about our other top-ranked programs here: https://t.co/S348StoE9Q pic.twitter.com/9Dj7AjC55Y — #BearDownMaskUp (@uarizona) March 30, 2021

Other programs at UArizona also scored highly.

The Latin American studies program came in 10-th in overall rankings, and the Colleges of Medicine, Education and Government all showed up in the Top 50.

