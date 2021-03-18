Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

UArizona College of Nursing moves up in ranking

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Christopher Furlong
<p>A nurse is seen at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital on March 16, 2010 in Birmingham, England.</p>
New UA grant will help the College of Nursing diversify their program
Posted at 1:42 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 04:42:30-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona College of Nursing is now ranked 30th in The Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research latest rankings.

It was previously ranked 39th back in 2019.

UArizona College of Nursing Associate Dean for Research Judith Gordon said, “We are very proud that the efforts of our hard-working faculty are reflected in the Blue Ridge rankings. Our faculty have been extremely productive, and their innovative research will lead to advances in science and improved health and healthcare."

UArizona officials say the BRIMR is the only organization that compiles National Institution of Health funding across colleges in the United States.

The rankings are used to measure how productive each college's research is.

Last year, officials say UArizona Nursing accounted for $1,933,505 out of $139,881,044 that UArizona Health Sciences received.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.