UArizona College of Nursing moves up in ranking

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona College of Nursing is now ranked 30th in The Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research latest rankings.

It was previously ranked 39th back in 2019.

UArizona College of Nursing Associate Dean for Research Judith Gordon said, “We are very proud that the efforts of our hard-working faculty are reflected in the Blue Ridge rankings. Our faculty have been extremely productive, and their innovative research will lead to advances in science and improved health and healthcare."

UArizona officials say the BRIMR is the only organization that compiles National Institution of Health funding across colleges in the United States.

The rankings are used to measure how productive each college's research is.

Last year, officials say UArizona Nursing accounted for $1,933,505 out of $139,881,044 that UArizona Health Sciences received.