UArizona breaks ground on renovations to historic chemistry building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona broke ground on renovations to the historic chemistry building Tuesday.

It's paired with the construction of a new collaborative learning facility.

The renovations will keep the historic 85-year-old structure of the chemistry building intact. The combined project will cost $42 million.

The project is expected to be done in December of next year.

