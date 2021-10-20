UArizona breaks ground on renovations to historic chemistry building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona broke ground on renovations to the historic chemistry building Tuesday.
It's paired with the construction of a new collaborative learning facility.
The renovations will keep the historic 85-year-old structure of the chemistry building intact. The combined project will cost $42 million.
The project is expected to be done in December of next year.
