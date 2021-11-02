UArizona bookstore in high demand of basketball gear

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Inside The University of Arizona's bookstore, you’ll find the shelves stocked with basketball gear.

“The more that our teams are out there and continuing to do well there’s always going to be more demand. There are always going to be more fans. I know we’re continuing to increase the amount of fans we have in the stadium and with that comes more demand,” said Cori Rhodes, buyer for the UArizona Bookstore.

Rhodes said it’s a difference from the drop in sales they saw last year with fewer students on campus.

She said where they saw success with the gear last year was with women's basketball played in the Title Game of the NCAA Tournament.

“Every time they see the players on TV wearing product. They always will call or come in looking for that product,” she said.

That product will likely be inside since the bookstore sells the gear the players wear.

The only setback this year is the woes of the supply chain backup.

“Although we have a lot of product that is purchased and ready to come in—we’re waiting for it hoping that it’s going to come in within the next two months,” she explained.

In the meantime, Rhodes said now is the time to buy. Each dollar spent will stay in Wildcat country.

“As an independent bookstore what is purchased in our bookstore goes back to the university in terms of scholarships, athletic support, and so forth," said Rhodes.

