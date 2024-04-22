UAPD: Woman fondled after mistaking suspect's car for rideshare vehicle

A woman was fondled after getting into a car that she thought was part of a rideshare service, according to a news post from University of Arizona Police Department.

The suspect picked up the woman in the Main Gate Square area, at close to 1 a.m. on Sunday, according to the post.

The woman identified herself to the driver and asked if he was her ride, the post said. The suspect said he was her driver, even though he was not, the post said.

The suspect drove the woman to her home, where the woman said the suspect touched her over her clothes.

The woman was able to get out of the vehicle. From there, she ran to a safe location, the post said.

The man had a beard, according to the post. UAPD is investigating the incident.