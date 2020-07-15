Menu

UAPD searching for on-campus burglary suspect

UAPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a burglary of a<br/><a class="css-4rbku5 css-18t94o4 css-901oao css-16my406 r-1n1174f r-1loqt21 r-1qd0xha r-ad9z0x r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0" label="@uarizona" presentation="role" href="https://twitter.com/uarizona" dir="ltr" role="link" data-focusable="true" style="background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); color: rgb(27, 149, 224); font-style: inherit; font-variant: inherit; font-weight: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: inherit; line-height: 1.3125; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Ubuntu, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif; list-style: none; margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; text-decoration: none; cursor: pointer; border: 0px solid black; box-sizing: border-box; display: inline; padding: 0px; white-space: inherit; overflow-wrap: break-word; min-width: 0px;">@uarizona</a> building.
Posted at 4:17 PM, Jul 15, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a recent on-campus burglary.

According to UAPD, officers responded to the bookstore inside the College of Medicine (1501 E Campbell) around 4 p.m. on July 3. When the arrived, they discovered a broken window, blood, and missing items.

UAPD is describing the suspect as:

  • Male
  • 5’09” – 5’11” tall
  • Medium build
  • Long dark hair worn in a ponytail
  • Wearing a gray collared shirt, black pants, white shoes and carrying a gray backpack

If you have any information, call 621-UAPD or 621-TIPS.

