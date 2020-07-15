UAPD searching for on-campus burglary suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a recent on-campus burglary.

According to UAPD, officers responded to the bookstore inside the College of Medicine (1501 E Campbell) around 4 p.m. on July 3. When the arrived, they discovered a broken window, blood, and missing items.

UAPD is describing the suspect as:



Male

5’09” – 5’11” tall

Medium build

Long dark hair worn in a ponytail

Wearing a gray collared shirt, black pants, white shoes and carrying a gray backpack

If you have any information, call 621-UAPD or 621-TIPS.