UAPD searching for on-campus burglary suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a recent on-campus burglary.
According to UAPD, officers responded to the bookstore inside the College of Medicine (1501 E Campbell) around 4 p.m. on July 3. When the arrived, they discovered a broken window, blood, and missing items.
UAPD is describing the suspect as:
- Male
- 5’09” – 5’11” tall
- Medium build
- Long dark hair worn in a ponytail
- Wearing a gray collared shirt, black pants, white shoes and carrying a gray backpack
If you have any information, call 621-UAPD or 621-TIPS.
UAPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a burglary of a @uarizona building. Anyone with info can call 621-UAPD or 621-TIPS. @UArizonaChief @KVOA @kgun9 @KOLDNews @TucsonStar @dailywildcat pic.twitter.com/cTdNaBpTPI— University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) July 15, 2020