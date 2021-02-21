UArizona student found shot in parking garage near Cherry Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department and University of Arizona Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on-campus Saturday evening.

UAPD officers responded to the Cherry Avenue Parking Garage around 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired, said President Robert Robbins, in a letter sent to the UArizona community. Upon arrival, UAPD officers found a man with gunshot trauma, where they rendered aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

President Robbins confirmed the deceased was a student.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and was last seen traveling northbound on Cherry, the vehicle is described as a red-colored four-door Cadillac SUV. UAPD says there is no ongoing threat to campus.

TPD says that the investigation is still in the early stages, and details are limited.

No further details were immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.