UAPD: Man suffers broken bones following assault near UA campus

Tucson Police are looking for two men who assaulted a third man just west of the UA campus, Thursday night.

According to a clery warning posted by UAPD, the victim was at the intersection of North Park Avenue and East Second Street when he became involved in a verbal altercation with two men on the west side of the intersection.

The two men then assaulted the victim, the warning said. The victim made his way to the hospital for treatment. He suffered broken bones and injuries to his head, including temporary vision impairment.

Both suspects are described as 18-25, 5'10" to 6 feet tall. One has long blonde hair. The other has short brown hair, the warning said.

The investigation is ongoing.