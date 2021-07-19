UAPD looks to identify person connected to trespassing, secret recording incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Police Department is asking for help in identifying an individual connected to a trespassing of the campus recreation center.

On July 14, around 5:45 p.m., the individual sought after was believed to be involved in a secret recording incident at the recreation center, according to UAPD.

The individual is described as:

White or Hispanic Male

5’07” tall

Thin build

No facial hair

Wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts, black shoes, long white socks.

Anyone with information about this individuals identity is asked to call UAPD at 520-621-8273 or 88-CRIME.