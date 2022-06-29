UAPD looks for man who tried to steal catalytic converter in parking lot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona police are looking for a person of interest in an attempted catalytic converter theft case.

Police say a man between 30 and 40 years old was with a woman in a beige/gold Hyundai Santa Fe parked in Lot 1232 on 1107 E. Helen Street on the UArizona campus.

He got out of the car and tried to swipe a catalytic converter from a car parked near them.

The man and woman drove away when they noticed people were watching them.

The man is between 5-10 and 6 feet tall and has a thin build.

Those with information should call 621-8477 or 88-CRIME.

