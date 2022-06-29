UAPD looks for man who tried to steal catalytic converter in parking lot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona police are looking for a person of interest in an attempted catalytic converter theft case.
Police say a man between 30 and 40 years old was with a woman in a beige/gold Hyundai Santa Fe parked in Lot 1232 on 1107 E. Helen Street on the UArizona campus.
He got out of the car and tried to swipe a catalytic converter from a car parked near them.
The man and woman drove away when they noticed people were watching them.
The man is between 5-10 and 6 feet tall and has a thin build.
Those with information should call 621-8477 or 88-CRIME.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.