UAPD looking for man accused of stalking woman on UA's main campus

University of Arizona Police are looking for a man accused of stalking a woman on the UA's main campus.

UAPD responded to a report from Campus Security Authority that a man approached a woman in his car Thursday afternoon while she was walking on campus.

The man offered her a ride, according to a Clery Timely Warning from UAPD. He then circled back in his car and made a second offer.

The warning said UAPD was not sure if this incident was related to similar incidents that happened last month.

The driver is described as a man in his 60s or 70s, balding with white hair, and a beard. He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and sunglasses.

The vehicle was described as white with a license plate that began with the letters "D" and "N."