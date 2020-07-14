Menu

UAPD: Electrical Computer Engineering building evacuates due to chemical gas leak

Posted at 3:17 PM, Jul 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-14 18:46:00-04

The University of Arizona Police Department is investigating a chemical gas leak on campus Tuesday.

The Electrical Computer Engineering building on Speedway has evacuated, according to UAPD.

Tucson Fire Department worked alongside UAPD to find and seal a silane gas leak, according to TFD. The building has been secured.

Anyone in the area is asked to avoid 2nd Street and Palm Drive, and to follow the direction of emergency personnel on scene.

