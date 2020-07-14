UAPD: Electrical Computer Engineering building evacuates due to chemical gas leak

The University of Arizona Police Department is investigating a chemical gas leak on campus Tuesday.

The Electrical Computer Engineering building on Speedway has evacuated, according to UAPD.

Tucson Fire Department worked alongside UAPD to find and seal a silane gas leak, according to TFD. The building has been secured.

Anyone in the area is asked to avoid 2nd Street and Palm Drive, and to follow the direction of emergency personnel on scene.

Electrical Computer Engineering @ 1230 E. Speedway is being evacuated due to a chemical gas leak. Pls avoid the area the area. — University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) July 14, 2020

Avoid the area of 2nd Street & Palm. Follow the direction of emergency personnel at scene. Updates to follow. — University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) July 14, 2020

Streetcar service blocked at 2nd St/Mountain due to gas leak, TFD on scene. Service to UArizona is suspended east of University/3rd. Buses will take passengers around bloackage and connect to streetcar stops. Expect schedule delays. pic.twitter.com/VVxeVd4j5n — Sun Link Streetcar (@TucsonStreetcar) July 14, 2020