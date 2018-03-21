UAPD cracks down on dangerous drivers on campus

Alexa Liacko
6:41 AM, Mar 21, 2018
51 mins ago

On Wednesday, UAPD will have extra enforcement out near the university to slow drivers down. The "Community Awareness through Traffic Safety" program or C.A.T.S. will deploy between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Speedway from Campbell to Euclid.

TUCSON, Ariz. - On Wednesday, UAPD will have extra enforcement out near the university to slow drivers down. The "Community Awareness through Traffic Safety" program or C.A.T.S. will deploy between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Speedway from Campbell to Euclid. 

The major intersections around the university like Speedway and Campbell are some of the most dangerous intersections in the entire town for pedestrians and cyclists, so this is part of the effort to make our streets safer.

UAPD says many of the stops they make will be educational. This is not a ticket writing campaign, but they will be handing out tickets as well.

Last month, officers handed out 88 warnings, 10 tickets and impounded 2 cars for drivers with suspended licenses.

